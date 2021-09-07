An unknown assailant stabbed a young woman in the city centre of Brno on Tuesday afternoon. She ended up in the hospital, and according to the spokesperson of rescue services Michaela Bothová, her paramedics shared a strong suspicion of serious injuries before they handed her off to hospital staff. Now new information has been released about her condition, as she is still being cared for. We will share updates as soon as we receive more information. Meanwhile, the police are still looking for the perpetrator unsuccessfully, said police spokesman Pavel Šváb. The police received reports of the incident shortly before 15:00. The tragedy took place on the footbridge connecting the Koliště Park with the IBC complex. According to the police, the attacker assaulted the woman for yet unknown reasons. “Criminal investigators will welcome any testimonies of drivers, who were driving along the Koliště street shortly before 15:00. Recordings from on-board cameras of vehicles, that may have captured the incident, would be especially appreciated. “We will accept any information regarding the incident on the 158 phone line” said Šváb. “We treated a young woman, whom we provided her with pre-hospital care. There is suspicion of a serious injury. We transferred her to the emergency department of University Hospital Brno,” added Bothová.