According to the Czech Statistical Office, two million children live in the Czech Republic. Due to the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, 20,000 children in the Czech Republic fell into poverty. This information was shared by the Czech branch of UNICEF, specifically by its director Pavla Gomba at the Family Policy Forum in Prague on Tuesday. She added that the organization is going to publish further findings at the end of September. “The Czech social system was well set up and worked relatively efficiently, otherwise every third child would be in poverty, now it is just every tenth,” said Gomba. According to her, the Czech Republic has roughly the same proportion of children in relative poverty as Denmark or Iceland, where the situation was also exacerbated by the epidemic. She further explained that children of single parents suffer from poverty four times more often than from families with both parents. According to economist Lukáš Kovanda, politicians in the epidemic “did not allow for an overly adverse effect on the living standards of their constituents”. Kovanda added that providing support in a crisis makes sense. However, future generations will have to find a way out of the debt spiral generated by all the financial aid provided during the pandemic. According to the Czech Statistical Office, 9.5 percent of the Czech population was at risk of income poverty before the epidemic. A person is at risk of income poverty if they do not have over 60 percent of the median net income. This year’s survey results will be presented by statisticians next year, and will likely show that people’s incomes have shrunk due to hospitalizations, quarantines or loss of work after the outbreak of covid-19 and during the subsequently imposed restrictions.