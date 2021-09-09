In the Poruba district of the Czech Republic’s third largest city, a 100kg airplane bomb from WW2 was found. It was discovered by construction workers in the V Zahradách street, while they were digging around one of the houses. Around a thousand inhabitants of the area, together with a part of the local faculty hospital, had to be evacuated until further notice. “The radius where people had to evacuate, in our case, concerns the hospital headquarters. We did not have to evacuate the patients at all, because the wards are outside the evacuation zone, “said Petra Petlachová, spokeswoman of the Ostrava University Hospital. According to Police spokesman René Černohorský, removing this threat was a difficult Police operation, the failure of which could have caused damage in up to a 600m radius. The shutdown of the area also caused traffic congestion in the city, as all cars now had to travel along a very limited number of roads. A local private school, as well as the local government building also had to evacuate for the day. Nevertheless, the pyrotechnicians of the Ostrava Police department were quickly at the site and the defusal of the bomb was performed within 6 hours.