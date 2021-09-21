With the approaching elections almost here, many Czech citizens are currently on edge trying to make deliberate decisions such as which political party or coalition they support, what particular values they want the future government to stand for and who they will vote for when the long expected October 8th and 9th comes. Taking such responsibility is just a regular part of adulthood. As a preparation for their future life, 335 schools across the Czech Republic have participated in the Student elections 2021. The project has been annually held by the non-profit organization People in Need since 2010. The concept should illustrate the real legislative elections in order to awaken the interest of political topics in young students’ minds and broaden their knowledge of democracy principles. All students over the age of fifteen are encouraged to take part in the voting process. They can choose from all the political parties and coalitions that will be fighting for the seats in the Czech parliament, just as their parents will do the same in a few weeks. The students are introduced to the electoral system overall. They are provided a chance to understand the election programs and to thoroughly research the candidates of individual parties. Interestingly enough, the election results at schools have differed by a lot from the actual elections outcomes over the past years.