The hospitalization of President Miloš Zeman is over. He was released from the Central Military Hospital in Prague on Wednesday before eleven o’clock in the morning. He spent eight nights in hospital. After his release, he waved to the present journalists and nodded when asked how he felt. The current stay in the hospital was the longest for Zeman during his entire time as President. Once released, the President was transported to the Presidential Residence in Lány, where he almost instantly got back to work. Around one o’clock in the afternoon, the Minister of Finance Alena Schillerová (for ANO) came to see him. “He just looked like a man who came back from the hospital. He was tired because he didn’t sleep in his bed. He was very happy to be home,” told Schillerová to reporters after the meeting. After that, the President separately met with the leaders of the ODS and SPD political parties. They reportedly discussed the current political situation, and both political leaders agreed that the President is mentally ready, as always. The president even enjoyed a glass of wine during one of these meetings.