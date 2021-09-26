As during the last eight years, the end of September means that the Czech Beer Days are back. Beer is quite important to many Czechs, so it is no wonder that pubs and restaurants across the country have paired up with local breweries and organized a festival centred around the golden drink. According to the CEO of the Czech Association of Breweries and Malthouses Martina Ferencová, the Czech pub has been the centre of social life for centuries and beer plays a crucial role in it. The event seems to attract more beer producers and more beer enthusiasts every year. Some breweries even prepare special limited ales and lagers to celebrate. 33 breweries took part in this year’s ninth Czech Beer Days, preparing 39 beer specials. As per tradition, the event was launched at the announcement of the winner of the Czech Beer 2021 competition. Breweries entered a total of 83 samples for tasting this year, which is a record of this twenty-one year old competition. The celebrations of the Czech Beer Days thus symbolically started with the opening of a barrel with the winning lager, which was the twelve-degree Zubr Gradus this year, produced by the Zubr Brewery.