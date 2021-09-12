With the global warming crisis becoming more and more of a talking point in the public as natural disasters stroke the northern hemisphere exceptionally painfully during the summer months, Lesy ČR aims to fight against it. The state owned company, which is in charge of managing most of the country’s forest land, has presented a plan to plant more than 200,000 hectares of trees between 2022 and 2026. For reference, that is roughly six fifths of the area of Prague. To achieve such a massive undertaking, the company’s spokeswoman Eva Jouklová has announced that the company will put out a tender in the coming days, which will split all this work into 46 separate projects. The company is reportedly willing to spend around 5 billion crowns on all this work, which includes cutting down old trees, transporting the material and bringing in new saplings. This deal is a part of the company’s ‘senate’ system of managing Czech woods, in which they decide about the 5 year future of a fifth of the forests under their management. Last year’s tender only included 29 separate contracts, out of which most were signed by Uniles, a part of the Agrofert Group closely linked to PM Babiš.