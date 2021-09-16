As more and more parents drive their offspring’s to school, the mornings on the streets near schools are slowly becoming more and more of a nightmare. Around the start of school, Prague’s narrow streets are filled with snakes of barely moving cars, as some parents drop their child off, and others choose to leave their car standing while they lead their child into the school building themselves. This is not only a scary situation for those parents who have no other choice but to drop their children off, but also for the climate, as running cars spend tens of minutes standing idle in the city. Furthermore, this morning chaos often leads to more accidents with pedestrians, who are mainly children around schools. One Prague school decided to put an end to these situations in a very drastic way. The Stoliňská Elementary School in Počernice has decided to completely close off the street that leads to the school in the mornings. The purpose of this project is to force certain parents to rethink the way their children are getting to school, and thus minimize the morning traffic mayhem in Prague. According to the school principal Martin Březina, last September, after less than a month, the number of pupils that parents regularly drove to school decreased by twenty, and on the contrary, numbers of those who walk to school increased. However, the start of the project last year was halted by the pandemic, so the school is giving it another shot this year.