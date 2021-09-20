“The nation which forgets its defenders will be itself forgotten.”

– Calvin Coolidge

140,000 men, 9000 kilometres, 6 years. The unbelievable story of how a force of Czechoslovakian soldiers managed to take over a part of Russia while they were just on their way home has spawned many Czech books, exhibits and articles. Nevertheless, their deeds have become a little more than a footnote in the commonly portrayed story of the Great War and the Russian revolution, presented in most western historical books. Thus, I view it as greatly important, to try and introduce the legendary exploits of this travelling army to anyone remotely interested in Czech history within our English speaking audience.

At first the Czechoslovak legions were only a small part of the Russian army, a band of recruits from the population of Czech who settled within Russia before the WWI. At that point, any Czechs fighting for the side of Russia faced imminent execution upon capture, unlike other Russian forces, since the Czech lands were then a part of the Austro-Hungarian empire, which was a Central Power. Captured Czechoslovaks were thus viewed as traitors and swiftly executed by hanging or firing squads.

Nevertheless, the legions kept rapidly growing in size, motivated by the idea that fighting against the Austro-Hungarians could bring the empire down. Even Czechs and Slovaks who originally came to the front as soldiers of the Central Powers often risked their lives to switch sides, surrendered to the Russians and asked them if they could join them as Czechoslovak legionnaires. Luckily, the Russians valued Czechs and Slovaks a lot, as they were Slavic, but had vast knowledge of the enemy and even often spoke German, which was instrumental in spying on the Central Powers.

This all changed when the Russian revolution started in 1917. By that point it was quite likely that Czechoslovakia could become an independent nation, and the new communist Russian government suddenly grew distant to their Slavic brothers, as they were now mainly viewed as capitalists. Furthermore, the Russian revolutionaries made a deal with the Central Powers about ending the fight on the Eastern Front , so sending a large force of fighters determined to destroy the central Powers back into the heart of Europe was implausible. Thus, the legionnaires became an army without a country, stuck in Russia with seemingly no way to get back home and fight for the idea of Czechoslovakia.

However, these brave soldiers never gave up and devised an absurdly difficult but possible plan on how to get home. The earth is round, so there are always two ways to get home. They just had to take the substantially longer one, east, to America, and then to Europe. Their first obstacle became travelling from western Russia to Vladivostok, a port on 3the coast of the Pacific ocean, through a country torn up by a revolution. Some managed to travel to Vladivostok while the railroad was still peaceful, but most were scattered across the Russian Trans-Siberian railroad throughout Russia when the Bolsheviks took over in the spring of 1918. Since the Bolsheviks threatened to kill them, the Legionnaires had no other option but to fight their way through to Vladivostok. Unlike the Bolsheviks, they had experience and equipment. Nevertheless they were under an enormous numbers disadvantage.

Despite the huge challenge they faced, most Czechoslovak legionnaires managed to get to Vladivostok. On their journey, they won countless battles, controlled most of the Russian railroad and even were in possession of the Russian gold reserves at one point, which they gallantly gave back once they were all safe. They also suffered casualties, 4000 in total, which were then viewed as the first sacrifices for the country of Czechoslovakia. Upon arrival to Vladivostok, one of them wrote: “Finally, the day we have only dreamed of has come, the day on which we will actually leave this forsaken land, to embark on the actual journey to the Promised Land – the homeland. We are supposed to embark this Thursday morning, as said in the order. What a wonder. Early in the morning we were already on our feet and finishing packing. The day was a little brighter, but a cold wind blew from the sea. We then waited impatiently for the embarkation, which was somewhat late. We would often walk to the shore to look at our ship, which stood proudly and majestically, anchored in the harbour. ”

Upon arrival to western Europe, these forces joined the ongoing war, or just travelled to Czechoslovakia, depending on how late their arrival to Europe was. Some Czech legions also operated from France and Italy. Although they also fought bravely, their story resembled the stories of ordinary Entente soldiers much more, and thus they have made less of a mark in history. The stories of the valiant war efforts of all Czech legionnaires likely contributed a lot to the formation of the Independent Czechoslovakia, as they managed to show the Western nations that this country is willing to sacrifice lives for its independence, and it helped them defeat the central powers.

Please, do not let them be forgotten.