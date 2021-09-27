“Let each thing you would do, say, or intend, be like that of a dying person.”

– Marcus Aurelius

Although Czechs as a nation were silenced by their lieges throughout the most of the Early Modern Era, some Czechs would still put their life on the line to spread their innovative ideas throughout Europe. One of them was Jan Amos Komenský, thinker and writer concerned with social organization and the creator of a new view of pedagogy. Here is his story:

Jan Amos Komenský was born in 1592 in Nivnice. From 1608, he attended the Latin fraternal school in Přerov, from where he transferred to study at Protestant universities in Germany. Interestingly, it was then, that he added “Amos” to his name, as a reference to biblical teaching. His family joined the Church of Unity of Brethren, and he himself became a Czech Brethren clergyman. After graduating, he worked in Přerov as a priest and teacher. Shortly after, his life was unfortunately negatively influenced by one of the most significant events of the seventeenth century in the Czech lands – the Battle of White Mountain and the subsequent Thirty Years’ War.

During this period, the Czech lands experienced an extensive wave of re-Catholicization. In 1621, Comenius had to hide with his family as a member of the Protestant Church, first in eastern Bohemia, then at the end of the 1620s he left for Leszno, Poland, which was his home with until 1656. Since then, he could not return to his fatherland, and thus he travelled across Europe and as a personality, he gained fame across many states, which later applied his knowledge on the modernization of education, on which he began to work after his first teaching experience in Přerov. During his travels he visited England, Sweden, Hungary or the Netherlands.

The work of Jan Amos Comenius was oriented in two basic directions – one was the philosophy of society with theology and the other was pedagogy.

Komenský’s most significant philosophical contribution on the structure of society was the Labyrinth of the World and Paradise of the Heart, first published in Czech in 1631. The satirical allegory works with several basic characters – A pilgrim who passes through a world that compares to a labyrinth and becomes acquainted with its individual elements, Všudybud (Everywhere), which serves as a guide, and Mámení (Deception), which determines the correct interpretation of what is seen. At the same time, the pilgrim is wearing glasses and a bridle, which distort what is sighted, but he sees reality out of the corner of his eye, with all its falsehood and enslavement. In the end, he finds out that the only right way to live is with God’s love in his heart. Comenius also dealt with philosophy in the General Council on the Redress of Human Affairs or the Depth of Security (1633).

The development of modern pedagogy across Europe was influenced by several of his publications. Great didactics was a theory of teaching he published in 1657 and had the ambition to transform pedagogy into a standardized field of science. Komenský’swork The informatorium of the kindergarten dealt with pre-school education. However, his most famous pedagogical work is Orbis Pictus, which he published in 1658, called Svět v obrazech (World in pictures) in Czech, which presents his method of school through play and, despite being a Latin textbook, has a number of illustrations to help elementary school pupils learn. School through play was his famous motto, as he was against the then prevalent method of teaching through memorization and harsh punishment. Much like other of his teachings, it made its way into contemporary education, and Orbis Pictus remains one of the oldest textbooks that already follows a design that schools would use today. It was truly a visionary masterpiece for its era.

Komenský continued his enlightenment activities until his death in 1670. He is buried in Naarden, the Netherlands, but his memorial is under the auspices of the Czech Republic.

Please do not let him be forgotten.