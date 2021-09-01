Unfortunately, it seems that a new covid-19 variant, which seems to be resisting the vaccines the best out of all so far discovered vaccines, is on the rise. The World Health Organisation started investigating the Mu variant of the virus, named after the corresponding letter in the Greek alphabet, which has recently spread throughout Ecuador and Colombia. 39% of new cases of covid-19 in Colombia and 13% of new cases in Ecuador are connected to the Mu variant. While that is just 0.1% of all cases worldwide, the spread of this to an extent vaccination resistant variant could completely turn the tide of the pandemic. Among many others, this could be very unfortunate for Czech elementary, middle and high school students, who started going to school today. According to the Chairman of the Secondary School Union Ondřej Nováček, students have experienced a lot more psychological problems last year and forgot what physically going to school meant. Thus, it would be best if they could just go to school uninterrupted and get back on track with their studies. However, a surge in the pandemic would likely bring students back behind their computer screens, behind which Czech students spent the most out of all students in the EU. A total of almost 9 months.