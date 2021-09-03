The Czech Republic has a steadily increasing number of diseases connected to the cardiovascular system. As cardiologists claim, there are over 300 000 patients diagnosed with chronic heart failure. 40 000 new cases appear annually. The most important thing to do in order to prevent a suffering patient from a lethal end is to detect the condition on time. That is the reason why the medics from Homolka hospital, IKEM and the University Hospital Brno are working on the development of a new project. Its main objective is to improve the diagnosis of heart failures. This modern treatment should be able to stabilize the heart and consequently prolong the life of the particular patient. Heart failure habitually happens to patients that have suffered from a heart attack. However, circa half of the heart disease cases are not uncovered straight away which makes the further treatment more complex. During fall, the doctors from the mentioned hospitals are planning to broaden the range of patients included in the project as the number of suffering patients is constantly rising.