Technology has changed the world in so many ways. And today we’re going to dive into how technological advances have changed, and improved the healthcare industry for nurses.

Monitoring vitals on the go

The role of a nurse is fast-paced and very hands-on, often requiring you to be in a million places all at once.

Wireless monitoring technology helps nurses keep an eye on all their patients, even when not by their bedside. This means that there is more opportunity for nurses to prioritize patients that need extra support. They can monitor vitals while on the move from one ward to another, and head back to patients in need at the first sign that something is wrong.

Dose error reduction systems

Nurses with one or 15 years in the field can slip up from time to time. Twenty years ago, Smart Pumps were created to help reduce the number of dose errors occurring in hospitals and clinics. The technology can automatically dispense medication for patients as well as wirelessly manage IVs – ultimately improving the efficiency of the workforce: Staff can move onto other patients and will be alerted if fluids are low, or a tube isn’t working correctly.

New nurses can qualify online

To bridge the gap between high demand and low supply for nurse roles, those looking those looking for a career in nursing can study NNP programs online. Modules are taught via college platforms with usually a two week in-person placement.

Nurses that qualify online will already be in a better position to handle the ever-changing technology of the job, with more up to date courses offering detailed training into telemedicine tech that’ll be used throughout the career.

Technology has also changed how on-campus courses are taught. Students will have access to life-like mannequins and sim-labs to help them prepare for the clinical setting.

Accuracy in communication and patient management

Using digital patient records allows nurses to record information they’ve gathered through talking and observing their patients. Some seemingly unimportant information could quickly develop into a series of symptoms for underlying conditions and issues.

Using digital records also makes handovers much easier. During shift changes, if staff don’t get chance to catch up with the person on the previous shift, digital records provides them all the information they’ll need to provide the right care at the right times.

Using smartphones for referencing and scheduling

When it comes to family emergencies, or calling in sick, it can be hard enough to get in touch with your manager when they’re in an office – never mind when your manager is swept off their feet with patients to look after.

Using smartphone apps, nurses can now communicate with other coworkers regarding emergencies, needing time off or volunteering to cover shifts. Schedules for each member of staff can be managed online, without having to stop what you’re doing and head back to the break room.

Another way smartphones are helping nurses is through the whole array of referencing guides they can now keep in their pocket. When it comes to dispensing medications and understanding lab results, nurses can’t be expected to know it all. But rather than wasting time calling other departments or tracking down information, guides to medication and other helpful data can all be found with the tap of a button on their phones.

These are just a few ways technology helps nurses provide care every single day.