Ever since the pandemic has started, many viewed a vaccine as the ultimate solution to the problem. Vaccines have been humanity’s greatest tool for fighting viruses for some time now, so it only made sense that it would also be the demise of this one. However, as patient numbers soar despite the fact that many are now vaccinated, the foundations of this argument are shaking. This makes much of the general public wonder whether vaccination is really needed, when it does not bring the desired results. This mistrust is even furthered by the fact that some experts, perhaps in the effort to increase their fame, intentionally or not, publicly present arguments that do not follow the general consensus of the scientific society. Furthermore, politics also have a peculiar effect on how this pandemic is handled, as politicians sometimes make uneducated promises to people, which they then try to keep despite the risks. In the Czech Republic, as in the rest of the world, many people expected to be completely immune to the disease post vaccination. Unfortunately that is not the case, as the vaccines only proved to protect against severe symptoms, but not against transmission. Nevertheless, vaccination is still definitely makes the pandemic safer, as while cases soar with the winter approaching, hospitalizations should stay manageable for hospitals. At least if the pandemic in Czechia behaves like it did in Israel. Thus, Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch still sticks to his demand of 75% vaccination in order to lower restrictions. Currently, only 62.3% Czechs over the age of 12 are vaccinated.