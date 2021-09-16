Many people overlook their financial health but looking after your finances is just as important as looking after your mind and body. Poor financial health can cause huge amounts of stress, and this will affect your physical and emotional wellbeing. Fortunately, there are plenty of straightforward ways to improve your money management.

Here are tips to improve your financial health today:

Follow the 50/30/20 rule

Many financial experts recommend that the 50/30/20 rule is the best way to manage your budget, maximize your savings, and achieve your financial goals. The rule states that you should spend 50% of your after-tax salary on essentials like rent or mortgage repayments, 30% on things that you want but don’t need, e.g., vacations or hobbies, and the remaining 20% should be put into savings or used to pay off outstanding debts. Most people should be able to follow this rule if they manage their budget well and practice mindful spending.

Create an emergency fund

Everyone should build an emergency fund to have money to live on if they suddenly lose their job or have to cover a large, unexpected expense. Most finance professionals recommending saving at least three months’ worth of salary in your emergency fund. The easiest way to build your emergency fund is by setting up an automatic transfer. Then, work out how much you can afford and put this straight into your emergency fund at the start of each month.

If you don’t have savings and an emergency strikes, you will need to look for other ways to get the money you need. For example, a loan company can provide you with a short-term loan to help you in an emergency. If you apply for a personal loan, then check the terms of the agreement carefully and make sure that you can afford the monthly repayments on the amount that you borrow.

Invest your money wisely

Investing can be a great way to build your savings and improve your financial health. According to nerdwallet.com, the best investments are high-yield savings accounts, government bonds, stocks, and real estate. Investing can be an effective way to grow your wealth, but it does carry risks. You must be aware of the level of risk involved when you invest your money and manage your investment well. Speak with a finance expert if you want advice and guidance on investments.

Cut non-essential expenses

Overspending will make it extremely difficult to build your savings and reach your financial goals. Small purchases quickly add up, and it’s easy to overspend when you can pay for items with a tap of your card or phone. Track your spending closely and try to reduce non-essential expenses like takeouts and expensive clothes.

Bottom line

Good habits are essential to maintaining good financial health. Simple habits can significantly improve your financial health by following the 50/30/20 budget rule and cutting out unnecessary spending. These tips will help you manage your money better and feel more in control of your finances.