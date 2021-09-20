The registrations for the third shot officially started. On Monday, 90 paramedics from the University Hospital Motol already received the additional shot. As of September 20th, all those, who got their second covid vaccine at least eight months ago, will get an informative text message that advises them to register for another vaccination. Just as The Prague Monitor has previously reported, the third shot should help to build a stronger immunity against covid-19. As everyone can notice, the cold weather is naturally approaching, which makes it even more relevant to guard one’s organism from the possibility of catching an unwanted disease. The additional jab is primarily recommended to severely ill patients with serious immune system disorders, oncologic patients and those with transplanted organs. For the mentioned individuals, the third vaccine is available even just four weeks after their second dose. Seniors over the age of 65 as well as medics and social workers in nursing homes should also definitely be among the first ones in line for the third shot. Although the third dose will only be provided by the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech companies, those who were vaccinated by one dose of Johnson & Johnson will most likely be soon advised to register for further vaccination as well. According to the data gathered from Israel, the third dose vastly improves the level of protection just twelve days after the vaccination.