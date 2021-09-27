As the summer is now long gone and fall is in full swing, the Flu season has slowly started, and with it a wave of fear among Czechs, who cannot distinguish between covid-19 and a regular flu. Since the symptoms of these diseases overlap a lot, it is understandable that a person with a flu would not want to risk going into public spaces, as no one wants to infect others with covid-19. The only current solution to this seems to be taking a covid test, but it is questionable whether the supply of these tests will hold up to the rising demand. Some people also choose to visit their GP’s instead of taking a test at home, especial parents, who do not want to bother their children with yet another covid test. Luckily, Czech GP’s seem to be holding up so far. According to the SZÚ, the situation is not that different from previous years yet, with the exception of last year, when Czechia was plagued by the second coronavirus wave. “We need to keep in mind that parents who are concerned about covid-19 may seek outpatient help more often, despite the fact that children were previously routinely placed in school and kindergarten even with symptoms of a respiratory infection,” said Helena Jiřincová, head of the National Reference Laboratory for influenza and non-influenza respiratory viral diseases.