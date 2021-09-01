Driving an ambulance is undoubtedly a dangerous job, especially when drivers on the roads panic at the sound of the approaching siren. Ignoring red lights, swerving through traffic, and driving fast through the narrow streets of Prague is a question of life or death for the patient, so the heroes behind the wheel are fighting for a lot. Nevertheless, they are also human and sometimes even their best efforts can not prevent a crash. An accident of an ambulance happened in Prague on Wednesday, as the emergency vehicle collided with a personal vehicle in Břevnov. Two new ambulances had to be dispatched for both the patient and the driver, because the driver’s chest was bruised during the crash. The Police are investigating the cause of the collision. While getting hurt in an Ambulance is an unfortunate situation and Ambulances do not crash often, there have been a couple of such incidents within the last few months. At the end of June, an ambulance transporting a patient for transplantation surgery crashed, and both the patient and the crew were hurt. In August, an ambulance collided with a pedestrian. Since an Ambulance has the utmost priority in any traffic situation, the mistakes are usually made by the civilians involved in these crashes, not the trained professional drivers behind the wheels of emergency vehicles. However, even they sometimes make mistakes.