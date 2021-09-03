The Czech Police is currently searching for a lost teenaged girl, who ran away from home on Monday and has not been heard from since. The girl in question, Eliška Doláková, is a 13-year old from Brno. According to the parents, she is smart, introverted and usually unproblematic. However, she recently found herself a 25-year-old boyfriend. In the past, she already ran away from home to him, but she always returned. This time, she never came back, and she has not even been active on her social media since. Since her parents are fearing the worst, they asked the media for help in the search for her lost daughter. She is 173 centimetres tall, has blond hair and wears prescription glasses. She was last seen in a white T-shirt, black hoodie and with a VANS backpack. The parents are also sending out a message to their daughter. “Please come back, everything can be solved. We understand everything as parents, we really love you, “said her father. Her mother confirmed that the girl does not have to be afraid to return home. “We miss her so much,” she added. If any of our readers would happen to gather any information about the whereabouts of the lost girl, the Police kindly ask them to call the 158 police line and share the information with the investigators.