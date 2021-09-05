This Saturday, the Bělušice prison near Most gave a select few of its well behaved prisoners a gift. As a part of a project organized by the Prison Fellowship International, prisoners got to spend a day with their families and children in the prison’s gardens. While family visits are not unusual, this one was completely different. The inmates did not have to follow the strict rules of a normal visit, and could hug, carry and touch their children whenever they wanted. The prison also organized some games and workshops for the visiting children, so that they would remember this visit as fondly as possible. Face paint, sports and family T-shirts were all part of this day, as well as plenty of good food and drinks. According to Gabriela Kabátová, Director of Prison Fellowship International, this day was aimed to help the families of inmates. Most families tend to fall apart within three years of the imprisonment of the father or mother. Thus, they strive to build a bond between children and their parents through events like this. They have already organized 8 visits like this in 5 prisons across the country. Throughout this time, they have helped 88 imprisoned fathers, boyfriends or husbands see their families and remind them of what a life outside a prison offers.