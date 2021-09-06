The 30th International Music Festival in Český Krumlov has officially started off on Saturday, September 4th. The traditional event usually takes place during the summer, this year the organizers have moved it to September due to the pandemic. Up until September 18th, the guests can enjoy eleven concerts performed at five different stages: the Brewery Garden, the Castle Riding Hall, the Masquerade Hall, the church and the Prokyš Hall. The Czechias longest-running summer music festival presents many celebrities and offers an incredible atmosphere since 1992. The audience consisting of over 1700 guests has gathered in the Brewery Garden to listen to Plácido Domingo, who launched the first performance of the festival. The well-known opera singer astonished the audience with opera arias, duets and above all else the traditional Spanish zarzuelas. Singers Adriana Kučerová and Štěpánka Pučálková accompanied Domingo on the stage. A short dance was also performed by the artists. After over three hours, Domingo received a well-deserved standing ovation from the public and performed three more numbers for the eager Czechs. Later on, the festival will be honored to welcome jazz drummer Billy Cobham, singer Adam Plachetka, Spanish violinist Leticia Moreno and musical singers from New York. Furthermore, Herold String Quartet and Škamp Quartet will be performing chamber concerts. The Festival will also offer compositions from Antonín Dvořák, W. A. Mozart and Antonio Vivaldi.