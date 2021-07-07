Meteorologists are sounding the alarm, as a wave of wild weather approaches central Europe. Supercells and tornados could appear, as the temperature differences within our smaller country will climb up to more than 15 °C. On Thursday, storms are predicted to be very likely. With 50mm of rain, hail and 90 km/h wind expected, Thursday night sounds scary not only for those who had their houses damaged or destroyed by last month’s tornado. Bad weather belongs to every summer, but this year’s summer storms do seem stronger than usual. Perhaps the strongest storms will end in a few weeks and we will be able to enjoy a more peaceful summer soon.