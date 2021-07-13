Yesterday we informed you about officials warning canoeing and rafting enthusiasts about increased danger on the Czech rivers. Unfortunately, a group of 6 children and 1 adult decided to ignore this warning. Much to their misfortune, this decision proved to be very unwise, as the adult male died together with one of the children due to an accident on the river Sázava, sometimes called Sassau. The others were also injured and are currently in hospital. These tragic events apparently started to unfold after a raft with all the children in it unintentionally went down a 2 metre steep weir. That led to the raft capsizing in the most dangerous part of the river, the horizontal cylinder of water under a weir. Realizing the gravity of the situation, the male adult jumped to the children’s rescue, despite the danger involved. Ultimately he was not strong enough to help himself, however all children got to hospital. Despite that, one female child already passed away in hospital, with others still being treated. With this being one of the most dangerous weirs in the country regardless of the weather, the question is why did this presumably inexperienced group decide to approach it in the first place. The police are investigating.