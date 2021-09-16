A 24-year-old man has sadly passed away after police intervention on Sunday August 1st. Back then, the Prague Monitor informed that the young man was treated in hospital and his condition was dire. Then, the man passed away just a day later. Now, a month later, the Police publicly released the cause of death of the young man. Apparently, he passed away due to a critical case of cerebral oedema, which caused an insurmountable increase in pressure on the brain known as intracranial pressure. The injury which caused this likely occurred during the bar fight that preceded the arrival of the Police. This statement was released after a large scale internal investigation, classified as suspicion of the crime of negligent manslaughter. “According to the forensic doctor’s opinion, which is currently available to police officers, the cause of death of the 24 – year – old man was brain swelling due to accidental injuries. However, the mechanism of their origin is the subject of further expert research, namely in the field of forensic medicine and subsequent research in the field of ballistics and radiology, ” shared police spokeswoman Vlasta Suchánková. While the investigation is still ongoing, it now seems very unlikely that the police played a key role in the death of the aforementioned citizen.