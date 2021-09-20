After the governments meeting on Monday, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Karel Havlíček, informed that the administration proposed a salary freeze for Czech politicians. The Chamber of Deputies should discuss the law on the 5th of October, just a few days before the legislative elections. The salaries are expected to stay the same as this year for the next five years (2022 – 2026). The main purpose of this policy is to lower the government’s expenses that have been consistently rising not only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just last year, the salaries of the constitutional officials cost the state nearly 5,8 billion Czech crowns. Thanks to this new law, the government could save up to sixty million Czech crowns in the year 2022. Moreover, during the meeting on Monday, the government also agreed on providing financial aid to Afghanistan. The total amount of 75 million Czech crowns should support the deprived country’s healthcare system, help the Afghan women and children in need and at the same time fund other countries in the region. The sum will be distributed in a collaboration with the European Union and the United Nations.