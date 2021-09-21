A group of men gathered for an ordinary dinner at a restaurant in Českolipsko, the northern part of the Czech Republic. Little did they know that by the end of their feast, two of them would be facing up to three years of prison. It started off as a harmless sitting, during which the guests discussed recent political topics. Suddenly, one of the businessmen requested his fellow colleague to film what he was about to say. Marek Bílý did as he was asked and started broadcasting the meeting live on his Facebook account. Ladislav Mártha, a former employee of the Coalition of Roma Representatives of the Liberec Region, began his speech. At first, Mártha just verbally criticized the political opinions of Tomio Okamura and expressed his evident disagreement with the leader of the SPD political party. However, as he spoke, Mártha picked up his dining knife and said that they will fight against Okamura. He explicitly encouraged everyone to fight, take knives and stab Tomio Okamura. His intentions were supported by laughter and spirited hand clapping of the present men. The police accused Mártha of death threats due to political convictions. Bílý, who medialized his colleague’s proclamation, is accused of an offense of violence against a group of people and against an individual since the recording was free to share on social media. Both men are now facing from six months to three years behind bars. In an interview with Deník N, Marek Bílý claimed that he had no idea what Mártha was going to say and that the video was a mistake. According to him, Mártha did not mean any of his words and would never be capable of such actions.