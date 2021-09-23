The Vltava river makes its way from the Šumava mountain range in Southern Bohemia towards its confluence with Labe in Mělník through Prague. There, it is crossed by many bridges, one of which is the famous Charles Bridge. Late on Thursday, a mysterious dead body was found in this river right by the Štvanice island in Prague. According to the spokeswoman of the Medical Rescue Services of the capital, Jana Poštová, it was probably a man who jumped from the Hlávek Bridge. This unknown man jumped off the bridge earlier in the day, and the Prague firemen and divers gave up their search for him after two hours. Later, a coroner was to arrive at the site of the find to confirm the death of the individual, as well as the exact cause of death. Perhaps, a search of the body has even revealed something about the identity of the unknown man. The body likely is that of the man who jumped off the Hlávek bridge earlier in the day, but the Police did not know anything about him even back then. Either way, the coroner’s findings have not been released publicly yet. It will likely take some time for the Police to reveal more about this man, as the search became an investigation once the dead body was found.