The fire department of Olomouc was called upon when a gas explosion occurred in a terraced house in Litovel. On Saturday evening at the time of the incident, the damaged house was occupied by two individuals, a young couple. The woman was not harmed, however, the man had to be transported straight to the burn center of the University Hospital in Ostrava by a helicopter after he suffered severe burns, inhalation trauma and had to be on artificial lung ventilation. Although the patient is still in serious medical condition, the paramedics confirmed that the injured was stabilized and is not in danger of death. Nine neighbors, including two children, from the nearby houses had to be evacuated. The explosion, which was presumably initiated in the ground floor of the building, was fortunately not followed by a fire outbreak. None of the next door houses were damaged. The cause of the explosion is now still a matter of investigation for the Czech police department working along with chemists, firefighters, structural engineers, members of the criminal department and other experts. The affected woman was provided temporary accommodation by the city of Litovel.