Prague, July 13 – This Friday and Saturday, the multi-genre festival Praha žije hudbou will overtake streets, squares, parks and other public spots of the Czech capital. The lineup will offer around 200 artists of various genres from pop through rock, jazz, rap, beatbox and electronic music to classical music, but also a number of theater performances or slam poetry. On the two-day festival held under the motto “Art belongs to the streets”, streets of Prague will witness live performances by world-famous jazz trumpeter Laco Déczi with his Celula New York ensemble, singer Ondřej Ruml, genre-spanning band minus123minut, folk-pop singer Voxel, multi-instrumentalist balancing between folk and electronic music Bára Zmeková or beatbox masters Endra and Tiny Beat. Some will return to their busking roots, others will perform on the street for the first time. For example, the Slovak rising star Matej Smutný, who now successfully scored in the Evropa 2 radio chart, possess rich busking experience, as well as Aiko, singer whose poster recently dazzled New Yorkers in Times Square – the same goes for the 20 minutes, couple of singers Johni and Marley Wildthing or the Brass Avenue band. The classical music program is held this year in the cooperation with the Prague Spring Festival.

This year’s Praha žije hudbou festival will also feature a packed theater program. Among the performers there will be the Thalia Award winner Jakub Gottwald with his project UR-fascism, slamer Anatol Svahilec, artists from Cirqueon collective performing under the name Hahaha or original theater ensembles such as the Lavabo, Dočasná or Kult hamby. Thanks to the 6th annual Praha žije hudbou festival, the whole city, silent for months, will finally open it´s streets to the art of various kinds again, mostly supporting hundreds of buskers, i.e. street artists, to whom the festival is dedicated in the first place.

“The Praha žije hudbou Festival was established six years ago with the aim of supporting street artists and helping to fight for better conditions of their performances. At the same time, it brings live culture to the streets of the capital and, in addition to performances by well-known artists, it also helps new talents to be discovered by the wider audience, ” explains festival director Jan Gregar. The program will offer over two hundred performances, all free entrance, located at over thirty spots in the very city center and the neighbouring areas. The main festival route passes through stops in Kampa Park, on the Quadria mall piazza, Jungmann Square, Můstek, Na Příkopě, at the Prašná Brána, on the Republic Square, in the atrium of the Archa Palace and in the Kasárna Karlín. The Olympic Garden atrium, Křižíkova Street, Náplavka u Rašínova nábřeží, the New Synagogue at Palmovka, the Dejvice outdoor café Šesták or the area of the former Stalin monument in Letná will also come to life with music.

The entire festival is free and the audience can tip musicians with voluntary contributions directly to the hat. The whole festival takes place under the supervision of Uličník figure, who is a symbol of the festival and free artist performing in the streets of Prague. For more information head over to www.prahazijehudbou.cz.

The organizer of the Praha žije hudbou festival is Nerudný fest.cz, which is, among other things, behind the international festival Mladí ladí jazz, Student Fest, the Festival of Freedom and other cultural projects.

