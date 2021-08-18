The Academy of St Martin in the Fields is pleased to announce its concerts and projects for autumn 2021. The Orchestra has been performing live to in-person audiences since May 2021 and is looking forward to continuing this autumn. Highlights include:

Concerts continue at St Martin-in-the-Fields, the Orchestra’s namesake church

Concerts with Music Director Joshua Bell begin with an exploration of Vivaldi and Piazolla’s Four Seasons at the BBC Proms

A celebration of three female composers with ‘The Beacon Project’

International touring to Europe and the United States

Concerts with Music Director Joshua Bell

The season is preluded with a musical journey through the seasons on two continents with Music Director Joshua Bell. Inspired by Vivaldi’s best-known work The Four Seasons, Piazzolla, whose 100th anniversary is this year, created his own response, complete with musical quotations: The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. The two works are interspersed with each other during the concert.

There are two performances, at 3:30pm and 8pm on Wednesday 25 August, the latter is live broadcast on BBC Radio 3. It is also broadcast on television on BBC FOUR on Friday 27 August.

Bell and the Orchestra then travel to Europe to perform in two festivals: The George Enescu Festival, Bucharest (Tuesday 7 September) and the Dvořák Prague Festival (Thursday 9 September). Both programmes open with the Overture to Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Bizet’s Symphony No.1, before Bell takes centre stage for one of the most important pieces in the violin repertoire: Dvořák’s Violin Concerto in A minor. All measures on quarantine and testing for travelling orchestras will be adhered to.

For full listings and tickets, please visit asmf.org

European tour with Joshua Bell

The George Enescu Festival, Bucharest (Tuesday 7 September, 16:30)

Dvořák Prague Festival (Thursday 9 September, 20:00).