We are pleased to announce the formation of a new professional English-language theatre company in Prague called CLASSIC STAGE.

CLASSIC STAGE will present live and virtual productions of the work of the great 19th and 20th century English-language playwrights, including Tony Award- , Pulitzer Prize- , and Olivier Award-winning plays.

Their first production was a Zoom presentation in August, 2021 of Sir Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit, which will be repeated on Wednesday, September 15th at 8:00 Central European time. The link to register and watch this free performance is https://bit.ly/3B4LUmK

They will be presenting Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof live in a theatre and with dates to be announced this November, and they will follow this with a Zoom presentation of Patrick Marber’s Closer in February 2022and a live production of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest in May 2022.

CLASSIC STAGE will be holding open auditions, and they encourage actors and designers from all walks of life and all nationalities to join their company and participate in the creation and presentation of this body of work. They seek to form a coalition of all English-language-speaking theatre companies in Prague for the purpose of sharing actors, technicians, resources, and audiences. Anyone interested in working with the company or finding out more information about their current or upcoming productions should write to [email protected]