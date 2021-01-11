Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

“No one ever listened their way out of a job.” Calvin Coolidge

Sage advice for those of us who might want to improve our listening skills. In my work with leaders, I find that one of the most common complaints I hear from subordinates is that they just don’t listen to us. The leader in question always has the “right” answer and will interrupt or speak over anyone trying to suggest another point of view. That’s okay, some might say, and because I am the boss, I can do this whenever I want. True, but… The problem soon becomes on that the boss cannot talk their way out of. Why? Because people will stop trying to offer solutions and the boss soon becomes surrounded with sycophants who only agree and add no value. This is when the downward spiral of performance begins and leads to disengagement, which leads to the boss being replaced by investors, or by a business failure. Working on your listening skills doesn’t sound like such bad advice after all.

Good luck on your journey!