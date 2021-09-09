A beer festival, a drinking paradise, something we were all hoping for during those hot summer days. Luckily, we can enjoy a refreshing and cold sip of beer during the last days of Indian summer in Prague. Who thought we would have July weather in September? Not us, for sure!

Let’s see what the beer brewers have prepared for us this weekend. Dive into the unlimited flow of beers and cheers!

Nomad beer festival: fact check

The event welcomes more than twenty so-called flying breweries or breweries that were flying but have already landed. Beer tastings will be exclusively by the glass, gastronomy will be combined with beer, and many wonderful artists will perform great music.

This year, the Nomad beer festival will run for two days for the first time in history!

What are flying breweries?

These are not the only names for breweries without their own production facilities. They are usually the brainchild of enthusiasts who do not have the financial means to build their own brewery and are therefore reliant on the spare capacity of traditional “stone” breweries, where they produce their own beer either themselves or with the assistance of a local brewer.

At beer festivals, they tend to be rather few in number, which is a pity. That’s why there is a festival that will be reserved for “nomads” only. Organizers would like to show that they see them as a contribution to the diversification of the domestic beer market and their potential to “catch on” and become classic breweries in time.

Entrance fees to Nomad beer festival

Entrance to the festival and the accompanying cultural program will be free. However, the condition for beer tasting will be the purchase of our 0.3L glass pitcher.

Together with the festival tasting card will be 100 CZK, for seniors it will be 70 CZK.

Send me your location!

It will take place on Friday, September 10, from 14:00 to 22:00, and on Saturday, September 11, from 10:00 to 22:00 in the outdoor spaces of the Prague Market Hall in Prague 7 – Holešovice.

The easiest way to get there is by tram, which stops in front of the venue. Just drive to Pražská tržnice, and we are sure you will not get lost!

Cheers!