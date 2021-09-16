Do you love coffee as much as we do? If so, you are at the right place, and we have fantastic news for you! This Sunday, September 19, the Street Coffee Festival will take place in the Karlínské náměstí, an emerging area of Prague.

What should you expect? Let’s learn together.

Quick overview

The event is dedicated to true coffee-lovers & baristas. On Sunday, the smell of coffee will fill Karlínské náměstí, and bring the joy of life to everyone!

There, you can find the best roasters and cafés, enjoy coffee rituals, alternative and classic coffee preparation, and there will also be the much-loved Cold Brew. As always, you can also look forward to a great food offer that will satisfy even the biggest gourmets.

Live music, a program for children and adults and a great atmosphere are all part of the festival.

Tickets

The incredible thing is that the festival will be free to attend. Yet, you will have to pay for coffee degustation & some sweet or salty snacks.

Don’t forget to support local cafés; maybe, there will be something you have been looking for such a long time! Who knows?

Time and place

As mentioned before, the Street Coffee Festival will take place this Sunday, September 19, at the Karlínské náměstí. It will run for 8 hours, from 10.00 till 18.00. The best way to get here is by taking the metro or a tram.

If you are taking a tram, feel free to hop on trams 3, 8, & 24! They will stop just at the corner of the square. From there, you need to walk for around one-two minutes.

As for the metro, get off at Křižíkova station (yellow/B line of the metro). From there, enjoy a stroll through the lively area of Karlín.

Our tip

Gather with your friends for a freshly roasted coffee on Sunday. Afterward, you can enjoy brunch at the festival or go somewhere in the area. Karlín is full of ideal spots for breakfasts, brunches, or lunches. Enjoy!