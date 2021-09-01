When vacations had to be unexpectedly cancelled due to covid-19 in 2020, many travel agencies offered their customers vouchers for the summer of this year, which they could use to pay for their vacation this year. The fact that they did not instantly lose all money to refunds helped these companies a lot, so they kept their word and took most of their customers who received a voucher for a vacation already. Out of the 2.5 billion crowns worth of vouchers handed out last year, just 200 million crowns’ worth is reportedly left unused. Those vouchers, that were handed out based on the 2020 lex voucher law will have to be refunded by travel agencies. Those which were not have rules set out by the travel agencies themselves. The money from vouchers according to lex voucher should head to customers who have either not contacted the travel agency or are waiting for the money by September 15th . The only ones who got their money back before then were people aged above 65, those with mental or physical disabilities, the unemployed, those on maternal/paternal leave or single parents. Furthermore, schools which organized school trips also got their money back last year.