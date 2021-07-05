Despite some travel outside the Czech Republic being possible this summer, many have chosen to spend this summer in our beautiful country. With national holidays at the start of the week, many have flooded tourist hotspots around the country. While destinations like castles and museums celebrate a good start to the season, workers of the national parks were worried about the damage a sudden influx of tourists who have spent a lot of time inside for the past two years could do. In the past they have had many problems with poorly behaved, drunk tourists during national holidays. Photos from Sněžka (1603 m above sea level), the tallest mountain in the nation only confirm that this week will finally be a busy one for many who work in tourism.