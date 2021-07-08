As per last week’s announcements from Minister of Health Vojtěch, the Czech covid-19 restrictions regarding travel are going to change on Friday July 9th. Testing will be mandatory after return from anywhere abroad for those who are not vaccinated or have not had the disease recently. Everyone coming back from their summer trips will also have to fill out a covid-19 arrival form. Only those coming back from high-risk countries or extremely high-risk countries will need to self-isolate. Employers will be charged with not letting anyone, who has come from abroad but did not get tested, come into work.