The German low-cost airline Eurowings will open their new air base in Prague in the autumn, from which they will fly to 11 locations. They will hire more than a hundred employees. According to the company, there is great interest in job openings within the airline, with up to 6,000 applicants applying. The airline wants to focus mainly on regular flights from and to Prague. Jen Bischof, CEO of Eurowings, spoke to Czech media on Monday: “We are enthusiastic about such a response and the strong interest that our job offers have been met with in the Czech Republic,” said Bischof. The company is now conducting successive interviews. New employees will then be trained, while crews from Vienna will take care of the start of operations in Prague. The airline has already launched ticket sales for flights from Prague to Malaga, Barcelona, ​​Fuerteventura or Tenerife, as well as to Athens, Birmingham, Bristol, Copenhagen, Milan, Zagreb and Tel Aviv. Eurowings currently only flies from Prague to Düsseldorf. The company will focus on regular operations, especially in Europe, with less focus on charter flights. This year, Eurowings plan to deploy two Airbus A320 aircraft in Prague, and should add a third aircraft to the existing fleet for the next summer season. Prague will thus become the tenth Eurowings base in Europe, the fourth outside of Germany.