As of Friday, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention has designated the Czech Republic as a low-risk area, easing travel restrictions to other countries in the block.

Until now, entry to Croatia was possible at least 14 days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, 180 days after having the virus, or immediately after testing negative.

The European Commission recently launched the “Re-Open EU” website which gives slightly clearer updates on the COVID-19-related restrictions. According to the platform, the following non-EU countries will also have travel restrictions lifted:

Albania

Australia

Israel

Japan

Lebanon

New Zealand

Republic of North Macedonia

Rwanda

Serbia

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

United States of America

On June 16th, the Ministry of Health also got rid of obligatory negative tests for those travelling to the Czech Republic by car.