On Tuesday August 31st, Czech meteorologists from the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute expect heavy rainfall to strike most of the country. Border regions with mountains are expected to receive the most rainfall, with as much as 90 litres per metre squared expected in Jizerské hory, Krkonoše, Jeseníky and Beskydy. This will more than likely elevate the levels of rivers which flow through these regions, so minor flooding could come throughout the day. Moreover, this rain is expected to impact all drivers heavily. Such volumes of water falling from the sky are expected to make most drainage systems overflow soon, so water will be present on the streets. Thus, all drivers should expect low visibility and high risks of aquaplaning, as more water than regular tires can dissipate will likely cover the surface of most roads in the aforementioned regions. Furthermore, the wet terrain surrounding roads will give way to trees falling onto the communications, and water eroding the foundations beneath the streets, which could lead to parts of them collapsing under the weight of heavier vehicles. Drivers should adapt their speeds to these hazards accordingly, or postpone their travels if possible.