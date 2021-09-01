Due to the influence of the pandemic on the lives of the youth and the development of communication technologies, it seems that while physical bullying has almost been eradicated, cyberbullying is on the rise. While it does not happen often in Czechia, when it does, schools tend to have problems solving it. The main issue seems to be that schools simply do not have access to everything that goes on online and thus they struggle to resolve conflicts they know very little about. Nevertheless, they are slowly developing ways through which this unfortunate trend can be battled. Some schools have reportedly developed a strategy in which anonymous questionnaires are used to find classrooms with issues and if an issue is discovered, teachers work with the whole group of children to resolve it. However, teachers only have limited training to deal with such issues and should be able to focus on educating the children. Thus, many teachers would like child psychology specialists to be a part of every school, who would be right there for any student in need of professional help. Some political parties offer this as a part of their election plan, with the Piráti a STAN coalition dedicating special attention to this issue, and even proposing that all schools should also have a career advisor on top of a psychologist, to help children further develop.