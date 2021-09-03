While the prices of real estate keep rising, Czech still seem to prefer living in their own property over leasing. Even before covid, property prices were on a steep incline, especially in Prague and its surroundings. Now the Prices in the capital skyrocketed to over 120,000 crowns per square metre, which equates to an average of 12 whole monthly salaries needed to buy an average flat. Such prices are especially destructive for young people, who do not have much saved up, but want to live in the capital the most. Nevertheless, many prefer to wait until they can buy a property over leasing one, despite the fact that lease payments have gone down during the pandemic. According to Eurostat, 80% of Czechs live in their own property, while just 51% of Germans and 55% of Austrians do not live under a lease agreement. According to head Economist of the Trinity bank, Lukáš Kovanda, this could almost be called a Czech fetish, left behind from the struggles of the past political regime. The economist explains that if Czechs were to live under lease more, their lives would get much easier. Since the prices of properties are now growing faster than their leases, buying a property is getting more and more counterproductive, so leasing a property should be a no-brainer for young couples in Czechia. According to Kovanda: “ Czechs have to learn to live under a lease.”