Art is closer than you think! More than forty marvelous and fantastic artists from around the Czech Republic will gather in one place and show Prague their masterpieces. Of course, the pop-up event will last only a couple of days, so make sure to save the date.

Let’s see what J&T Banka Art Index Pop-up has prepared for us this weekend!

Concept

‘One house, four days, six apartments, and more than forty artists,’ says the event’s slogan. Art unites people, and the event is just vivid proof of that!

After two years, the second edition of the successful J&T Banka Art Index Pop-up exhibition returns to Prague. It will present the best of what is currently being created in the studios of the most visible contemporary Czech artists in several thematically focused apartments in a Lesser Town building.

The individual flats of the house in Újezd, which is not normally open to the public, will be occupied by the collections of fictitious collectors, allowing you to be inspired by different approaches to collecting art and how one can live with art even in the very intimate space of one’s flat.

Discover more details in the Facebook group of the event, or its official website!

Exhibition at J&T Banka Art Index Pop-up

The exhibition will be open to the general public free of charge, every day, starting from Thursday, from 10 am to 7 pm. Guests of the show will have an extraordinary opportunity to get acquainted with the art of contemporary artists and, like at art fairs, and they will be able to buy any work.

The partners of the event will then complete the whole experience of the exhibition. The perfume house Pigmentarium has designed a unique fragrance for each of the apartments. Konsepti provided the design furniture that complements the interiors of each apartment.

It will also be possible for those interested to visit the exhibition accompanied by a lecturer during guided tours.

When & where

J&T Banka Art Index Pop-up will be from Thursday to Sunday, from 10.00 to 19.00. The exact location is Újezd 11, so the best way to get there will be public transport, especially the tram.

In between, it is free of charge, and there is no limit on age !

Our tip

After the exhibition, you can have a wonderful walk around the area. For example, enjoy a breathtaking view from the Petřín hill as the weather tends to be sunny and warm!