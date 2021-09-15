We have already informed about the president’s hospitalization. However, likely no one expected that the early snippets of information from various Czech media sources was all we were going to get regarding the President’s health. At this point, neither the President’s staff nor the Hospital management have issued official statements regarding the President’s status. Only the PM managed to briefly mention that the President’s status is “not critical” during an Interview on Radio Impuls. As it has been 24 hours of silence already, many politicians are getting increasingly vocal about the lack of information. According to many, the public has the right to know about what has happened to the head of the state. Many blame the President’s spokesman, Jiří Ovčáček, for this incident. “A spokesman of one of the top politicians should provide brief information on the state of their health, the reason for and the expected length of their hospitalization. It is not necessary to provide more detailed information, as even the top constitutional official is entitled to a certain amount of privacy. In this, communication under previous Presidents V. Havel and V. Klaus was significantly better. Unfortunately, the current approach of non-communication gives us unnecessary space for various speculations, “said Marian Jurečka, head of KDU-ČSL, for iDNES.cz.