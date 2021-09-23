For many foreigners and especially for the majority of Czech citizens, the one thing that symbolizes the Czech Republic the most is beer. Czechs proudly look up to the numbers of beer consumption, as the country takes the by far 1st place with 188 liters of beer annually drank by a sole person on average. (approximately one beer a day :)) No wonder that the Czech Beer Days 2021 is a well-celebrated event in all corners of the country. To start the event, on Thursday, September 23rd, brewers announced the results of the Czech Beer tasting competition at the St. Wenceslas Festival. 83 beer samples entered the tournament and the top position was acquired by Zubr Gradus, the Czech lager of the year. Plenty of breweries will be offering specials for the beer festivities until the end of September. For instance, in regards to the celebration, the Staropramen Breweries will be offering the Extra Chmelené 12 keg in six selected companies in Prague on Thursday and Friday. There will surely be debates about the uniqueness of Czech beer with anyone who visits the breweries. Staropramen’s head brewer Jan Špaček said that their visitors will have a chance to learn interesting facts about Smíchov beer, its brewing and recipes and ask anything they are eager about. Plzeňský Prazdroj, the largest Czech beer producer, also prepared many events in their breweries and restaurants for the Beer Days. Above all, the guests can look forward to special guided tours of the brewery and a concert by the Chinaski band on Friday.