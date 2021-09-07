Jakub Kulhánek, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed a financial aid agreement in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. The Czech Republic has offered to help the situation on the Lithuania – Belarus border, where nowadays plenty of illegal immigrants suffer, unallowed to enter either of the countries. Several politicians agree that the current situation is caused by the Belarusian president himself. Supposedly, his team relocates migrants from African and Middle Eastern countries to the EU borders. According to them, the ongoing migration is Lukašenko’s step towards destabilizing Lithuania and followingly the entire European Union. Moreover, two Belarusian opposition leaders that have repeatedly discussed the improper leadership of their president are now being charged by the Belarusian court for their actions after the last elections. Kulhánek now reacts to the unjust actions of Belarus and will require them to pay sanctions. He strongly expressed that Lukašenko has to be stopped. The sum provided by Czechia is intended to help the protection of the Lithuanian (as well as EU) border. Since over four thousand immigrants have already illegally entered the country, many EU members have supported Lithuania financially and helped to construct a large fence along the border. The Czech Republic will send 13,5 million Czech Crowns to the Lithuanian government.