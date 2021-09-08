The delegation of Taiwan, officially under the Chinese government, gifted a cheque worth 6,5 million Czech crowns to the South Moravian Region. The large sum gifted by the government is meant to help with the reconstructions after a tornado devastated the region in June 2021. Numerous states, regions and cities have reached out to provide financial aid for Czechia to help with the tornado’s consequences and contribute to a better future for Moravia. Taiwan’s donation, however, is amongst the most generous ones and they are also one of the first ones to act. On Wednesday, Jan Grolich, the governor of the South Bohemian Region, met with Liang-Ruye Ke, the director of the economic and cultural office of Taipei, in Lužice, Hodonín district to receive the cheque. This amount in particular will be used primarily to repair regional and municipal properties. As there have been other gifts and acts of solidarity from multiple countries towards the damaged region, people that are facing difficulties connected to the aftermath of the tornado will be provided with money from different donations and non-profit organizations. The Ministry of Regional Development of the Czech Republic is donating to those whose homes were severely affected. The resort has already signed over three hundred contracts donating over 430 million Czech crowns.