The Czech Republic has been annually providing financial aid to Afghanistan since 2018. This year, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs initially planned to send 40 million Czech crowns over to Afghanistan. One part of the sum was meant to help the local agriculture, education and country’s development overall. The second part was intended for the departments of Afghan security services and defensive forces such as army and police. This year, due to the unexpected circumstances of the Taliban gaining power over the country, the resort has decided to change the use of the money and postpone the second part of the payment. The Czech Embassy in Afghanistan was also supposed to receive an investment, however, the institute has been closed since the crisis outbreak. Thus, the ministry plans to send 20 million to an Afghan reconstruction trust fund, which is overseen by the World Bank. Another 20 million, exceptionally raised by 5 million Czech Crowns, will most likely go to humanitarian organizations located in Afghanistan. Jakub Kulhánek, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed that by these donations Czechia would like to engage to help Afghanistan now as well as in the future. He said that it is also the best way to help the country in need and avoid the Taliban men obtaining the amount.