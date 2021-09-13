On Sunday, Alexander Franchetti was arrested at the Václav Havel airport. Ukraine issued an international arrest warrant on this Russian man known to be tied to the Crimean Crisis of 2014. Back then, the Russian Federation annexed the Crimean Peninsula that lawfully belonged to Ukraine. Franchetti was at the time the head of an army formation that had a significant part in the annexation process. Since the year 2000, he has been living in Prague but often leaves for Sevastopol. The Russian detectives have requested a thorough examination of the legal reasons for the arrest of a Russian citizen as they are highly suspicious of the process. Diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Prague are in contact with Franchetti’s family members. Now, it has been confirmed that the Ukrainian government had already filed requests to get the detainee on their soil. Meanwhile, Russian diplomacy labeled the incident as a political provocation. They want to take part in the proceedings as well. The director of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed that the Czech Republic is working closely with Ukraine to bring Franchetti to justice for the crimes he committed against their country. The case is currently in the hands of the Municipal Public Prosecutor’s Office in Prague. Czech courts followed by the Ministry of Justice will be in charge of further investigations.