The International Energy Agency, situated in Paris, took a closer look into the energy policy of the Czech Republic. After thorough examinations, the IEC declared that in order to reach the energy and climate quotas, set by the European Union for the year 2030, Czechia will have to reduce the usage of coal much sooner than expected. As for now, nearly a half of the electric energy produced in the Czech Republic is dependent on coal. The IEC recommends the Czech government to develop more low-carbon energy resources in the country and start using them effectively. To maintain a neat energy system that will support the republic’s future economy, it is crucial to generally shift to more environmentally friendly sustainable sources. Meanwhile, it is necessary to take on particular precautions to alleviate the economic and social impacts in Czech regions. The overall process of the reduction of coal mining will arguably be an economic as well as a social challenge due to the fact that numerous Czech citizens are employed in the field. The European Union, however, offers to help and fund the affected communities. The reduction of coal in Czechia has helped to decrease the carbon emissions by 14% over the years from 2009 to 2019.